Sageworth Trust Co Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 2.99% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $33.00 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

