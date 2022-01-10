Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STBA opened at $33.85 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

