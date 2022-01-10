Sageworth Trust Co Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after purchasing an additional 678,557 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

CVS opened at $104.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

