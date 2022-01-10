SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Hits $7.69 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. SALT has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $4,311.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005735 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.