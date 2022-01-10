Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

