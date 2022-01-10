Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

IOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

