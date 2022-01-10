Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Head to Head Contrast

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.35%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million 3.88 -$13.62 million ($2.25) -0.36 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 13.65 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -43.58

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bionik Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Bionik Laboratories on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

