SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $377.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $405.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.38.
Shares of SBAC stock opened at $347.91 on Monday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.88.
In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 51.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
