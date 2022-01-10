SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $377.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $405.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.38.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $347.91 on Monday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 51.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

