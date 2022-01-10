Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.09. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Science Applications International stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.91. 214,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,806. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

