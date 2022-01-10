Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) vs. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Head to Head Survey

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.33 billion 3.19 $521.87 million $3.81 8.73 Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.92 $26.99 million $0.93 6.00

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 37.84% 16.05% 12.68% Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Autohome and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 3 5 1 0 1.78 Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome presently has a consensus price target of $58.69, suggesting a potential upside of 76.40%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autohome beats Scienjoy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

