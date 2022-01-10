SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 9.3%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares traded down 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.00 and last traded at $169.74. 373,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,797,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.19 and a 200 day moving average of $297.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

