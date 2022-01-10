SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 9.3%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares traded down 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.00 and last traded at $169.74. 373,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,797,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.10.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.19 and a 200 day moving average of $297.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SEA (NYSE:SE)
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
