Secret One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.04 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $847.46 million and approximately $18.04 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $5.66 or 0.00013611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00347642 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008863 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

