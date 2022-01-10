SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $15.85 on Monday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

