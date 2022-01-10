Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS opened at $109.31 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

