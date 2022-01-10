Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

