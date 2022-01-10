Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,057,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 179,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild stock opened at $241.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.26 and a 200-day moving average of $232.93.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

