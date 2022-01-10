Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

