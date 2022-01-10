Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 254 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.13.

DVA stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

