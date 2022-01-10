Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

