Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 677 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 7.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of WU opened at $19.01 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

