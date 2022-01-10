Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Hits $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $359,842.40 and approximately $3,246.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.05 or 0.07324616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,533.58 or 0.99938330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00067020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.