Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Sentage stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63. Sentage has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Get Sentage alerts:

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.