ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.