Sessia (KICKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $265,524.15

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Sessia has a market capitalization of $265,524.15 and $16,844.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

