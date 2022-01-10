SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 15,645 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 557.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NYSE APAM opened at $46.89 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

