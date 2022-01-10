SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 15,798 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 744.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 19.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 24.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 21.3% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

