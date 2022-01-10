SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 297,478 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,140,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after acquiring an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.