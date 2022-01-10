SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 744.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 7,461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Schrödinger stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

