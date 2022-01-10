SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $957,000 in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 552.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61,688 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

