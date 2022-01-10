SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. dropped their target price on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CRTX stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $360.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.26. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

