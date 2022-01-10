SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $965,000 Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.30. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

