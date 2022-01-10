Shell Asset Management Co. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $128.49 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

