Shell Asset Management Co. Has $280,000 Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 28.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 36.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 347,748 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

