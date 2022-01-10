Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHLS. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.73.

SHLS stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

