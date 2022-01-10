Short Interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Declines By 20.3%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 141,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adagene from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adagene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

Adagene stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Adagene has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the third quarter valued at $851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adagene by 210.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adagene in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Adagene by 280.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

