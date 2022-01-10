Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expands By 19.4%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 521,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NYSE FIX opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.17. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 93,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

