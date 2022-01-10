Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Decreases By 22.2%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $58.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

