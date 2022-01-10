Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Drops By 25.9%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 646,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

