Short Interest in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Decreases By 17.6%

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $307.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth $6,190,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 571,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

