Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Decreases By 26.4%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.7 days.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $61.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. Linamar has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

Get Linamar alerts:

LIMAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.