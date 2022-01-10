Short Interest in Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Drops By 26.2%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MLYBY opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

