Short Interest in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Decreases By 25.2%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCPAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.95 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group alerts:

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.