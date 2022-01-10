Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Declines By 19.8%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 304,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKEY stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

