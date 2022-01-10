Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,195 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 287,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

