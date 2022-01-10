Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 190 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

NYSE GS traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $396.20. 91,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.47 and a 200-day moving average of $392.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

