Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 5,037 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 5.1% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.