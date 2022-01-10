Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 534 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,411. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.40.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.