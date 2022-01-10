Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 670 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.77 on Monday, reaching $262.29. 73,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.98. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

