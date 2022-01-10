Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 900 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $14.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.33. 989,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,142,895. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.