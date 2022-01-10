Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,100. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.